Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Southwest monsoon sets in, train services disrupted

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai two days early, with heavy rainfall lashing the city and other suburban areas of Maharashtra, including Thane, since as early as 4am on Wednesday. As per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Navi Mumbai received more than 120mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours, while most localities in Mumbai reported between 40 to 70mm of rainfall.

Also Read: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days before onset date

The outset of the monsoon in Mumbai has disrupted local train services on the central line while waterlogging was reported in the tracks between railway stations such as Sion and Kurla. On the mainline too, train services are suspended between CSMT and Thane railway stations.

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the city due to heavy rainfall. Bus services have also been diverted in as many as 30 locations in Mumbai.

Further, a high tide of 4.16 meters is expected to hit the city later in the day.







