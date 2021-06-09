Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai receives heavy rain as monsoon advances over Maharashtra

The city, considered to be the financial capital of the country has been seeing rains from Tuesday night, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) termed them as pre-monsoon showers.
With the advancement of the Monsoon in parts of Maharashtra, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai city and other suburban areas including Thane on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued a warning of a heavy downpour for Mumbai and adjoining areas from June 9 to 13. "There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday," said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said on Tuesday evening.

As rains began to hit the city, several people on social media shared pictures and welcomed the monsoon.

Some also shared visuals of roads in knee-deep water.

Earlier on Saturday, IMD confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra, when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district.

But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon was just not progressing to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Mumbai received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.

