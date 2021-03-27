Mumbai records 5,515 cases, highest since March 2020

With 5,515 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Friday, Mumbai reported a daily caseload of over 5,000 for the third consecutive day. This is the highest number of cases recorded in the city since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are now 36,404 active cases of Covid-19 in the city and the recovery rate of 87%. Mumbai also reported 10 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 11,633. The total number of cases in the city is 3,85,661, with a case fatality rate of 3%.

Friday’s caseload follows 47,504 tests for Covid-19 conducted in a single day. The positivity rate — the number of positive cases reported as a percentage of total conducted tests — is 11.6% for Friday. Since March last year, Mumbai has carried out 3,888,873 tests.

The overall Covid growth rate in the city has shot up to 0.98%, after falling to 0.20% last month. The doubling rate has dropped to 68 days, which had risen to 455 days last month.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also increased the number of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) and beds with ventilators in the city for critical and serious Covid cases. There are now 1,644 ICU beds in Mumbai compared to 1,539 such beds at the start of this week. Similarly, the number of ventilator beds has risen to 997 from 966. There are 8,209 beds with oxygen points and 12,326 beds for serious, moderate and complicated cases. For asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, there are 2,416 beds.

According to BMC, only seven out of 24 wards have fewer than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases.

As of March 25, there are 33,961 active cases of Covid-19 in the city. K/West ward, corresponding to Andheri (West), has 3,107 active cases and the wards corresponding to Borivli, Kandivli and Andheri (East) have over 2,000 active cases each. There are 2,328 active cases in Andheri (East). B ward, which includes Mohammad Ali Road and Pydhonie, has the fewest active (117), followed by C ward (261), which covers Marine Lines.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement issued on Thursday, “Considering adequate health infrastructure and extremely low mortality rate, there is absolutely no cause for panic or worry in Mumbai, and BMC is in full control of the situation and confident of controlling the pandemic in due course of time.” According to the statement, between February 10 and March 24, Mumbai reported an average of 4.6 deaths per day, with a case fatality rate of 0.3% out of 56,220 cases reported during this time. BMC plans to increase the number of beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients to 21,000 over the next 15 days.