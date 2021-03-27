Mumbai records 6,130 Covid-19 cases; active cases up 393% in a month

With 6,130 new Covid-19 cases reported in the city on Saturday, Mumbai has been setting and breaking records of the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past one month since February 27, active cases in the city have increased by 393%, from 8,080 cases active cases on February 27 to 39,869 on Saturday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city has now gone up to 391,791.

On Saturday, Mumbai also reported 12 deaths due to Covid-19, taking toll to 11,645. The case fatality rate has reduced to 2.9% from over 3% recorded earlier this month.

Saturday’s figures are a result of 48,075 tests conducted in Mumbai on Friday, which shows the positivity rate for the day to be 12.75%, up from 4% to 5% recorded earlier this month when Mumbai was conducting around 25,000 tests a day.

In view of rising number of cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned to scale up testing, increase number of beds, and accelerate vaccination. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the civic public health department, said, “We are continuing the same strategy. As per the state government’s order, not more than five people will be allowed to gather between 8pm and 7am, and all public places such as beaches and gardens, restaurants, malls, in the city will also remain closed during this time.” The Maharashtra government issued an order to the effect on Saturday evening.

Dharavi, once a Covid hot spot in the city, reported 50 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Active cases in Dharavi have more than doubled to 376 on Saturday from 151 on March 21.

On Saturday, BMC vaccinated a total of 38,158 beneficiaries, of which 34,565 received their first dose and 3,593 received the second dose. Of the beneficiaries, 20,552 were senior citizens and 6,613 were citizens aged above 45 who also have comorbidities.