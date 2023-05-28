Resident doctors allege NMC guideline violations in JJ Hosp ophthalmology dept

Mumbai: Resident doctors at Sir JJ Hospital have alleged multiple deficiencies in academics and training, as well as violation of the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines in the ophthalmology department.

According to the resident doctors, retired director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and former dean Dr TP Lahane continues to practise within the department, specifically conducting cataract surgeries, which they claim is adversely impacting academic activities.

Following the complaint, Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, said a three-member committee comprising three senior professors, including vice-dean, has been constituted to investigate the claims. “The committee has started an investigation on Friday,” she added.

Dr Shubham Soni, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said that resident doctors are fighting for their right to education and dignity. He stated that their primary demand is the department’s compliance with the NMC guidelines.

In a letter to Dr Saple on May 25, they alleged that though Dr Lahane holds no designation or post, he has been running the department dictatorially along with the head of the department, Dr Ragini Parekh, which is against the NMC guidelines at multiple levels. Earlier, the resident doctors had sent a similar letter on May 22.

“Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh perform all surgeries in the department, mainly cataracts. Despite being one of the apex institutes of the country where a huge number of cataract surgeries are done annually, the current junior resident batch 2 and junior resident batch 2 (total 28) have performed no cataract surgeries,” one of the resident doctors said.

Another junior resident doctor said their contemporaries in other medical colleges have performed 10 to 15 independent cataract surgeries during the same tenure. “Even the candidates in the course of College of Physicians and Surgeons seemed to be better off in their training of ophthalmology as compared to MS candidates in JJ hospital. Almost all cataract surgeries are done by Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh, who are assisted by either a staff nurse or a fixed resident doctor,” the doctor said. The doctor explained that a fixed resident doctor is chosen by Dr Lahane or Dr Parekh and allotted the work of assisting half of all the cataract surgeries.

The resident doctors also expressed their concern over Dr Lahane being allotted as a thesis guide even though he is not a professor in the college anymore. “Under him, six residents from the batch of junior 2 and junior 1 have been allotted. This is not just a mockery of the NMC guidelines, but jeopardises the future of the residents whose thesis can be subjected to questions in the future since their guide did not even hold legitimate designation in the department,” they added.

Refuting the claims made by the resident doctors, Dr Lahane said a reply to the allegations has been sent to the dean.