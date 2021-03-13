Mumbai: Restoration work of CSMT almost complete, says Central Railway

Visitors and passengers travelling to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now be able to get a glimpse of the buildings in its old glory.

The Central Railway (CR) has nearly completed the restoration work of the CSMT heritage building along with the restoration and up-gradation work of the suburban railway terminus.

“The restoration includes short-term and long-term plans for the heritage building. The short-term plan of the conservation work of structures has been 90% completed. The long-term plan is the conservation of the fabric of the structures. Work of landscaping of gardens, restoring wooden staircases in the heritage building, conserving the glass painted ceilings and windows have been done.” said a senior CR official.

The 41 crore rupees restoration work of the building includes up-gradation of the suburban railway concourse of the terminus, restoration work of the glass painted ceilings and windows of the heritage building, rectification of the corrosion in stone pillars, replacement of wood with Burma teak wood and restoring old paint of the ceilings and structures.

Apart from restoration work, the railway authorities have provided openings in the wood structures that allow natural light and air to enter the suburban concourse area of the terminus. Gold lighting near the structures has been placed to enhance the look of the ceiling.

Work on the relocation of railway offices from the heritage building, refurbishing the railway museum, provision of centralised air-conditioning (AC) system along with rehabilitation of woodwork and floorings of the heritage building will be undertaken.

CSMT heritage building was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2004. The building was designed by FW Stevens and construction was started in 1878 and completed in 1888.