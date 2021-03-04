Mumbai: Salesman arrested for theft of antiques worth 70 lakh

Oshiwara police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old salesman for allegedly breaking into an antique showroom in Andheri (West) and robbing antiques worth ₹70 lakh. Police officers recovered antiques worth ₹60 lakh from the accused.

According to Oshiwara police, the accused has been identified as Ankit Vishwas Mahantoh, a resident of Anand Nagar in Jogeshwari (West). The theft came to light when the owner of the antique showroom approached police and lodged a case of house break-in after the lockdown.

In the complaint, the owner said when he opened the showroom, located in Adarsh Nagar, he noticed the windows at the back of the shop were broken. Upon checking inventory, he found statues, clocks and jewellery worth ₹70 lakh missing.

Senior inspector Sanjay Bandale said that the police checked CCTV footage from the shop and area, and found a person roaming around the shop at night. Police then circulated the image of the suspect to different police stations and informers to ascertain the identity.

On Monday, police received a tip-off that a man was trying to sell an antique clock at the black market in Jogeshwari for ₹2 lakh. Following this, the police laid a trap and arrested Mahantoh.

“Mahantoh told us that he had lost his job during the lockdown and needed money,” said Bandale. The accused also revealed that since he worked as a salesman he used to visit various localities and had also gone to the antique showroom in the past. He had noticed that there was window behind the showroom which did not have a grill.

The accused then planned the theft and broke into the shop during night in July. He allegedly threw the antique piece one by one through the window and collected them once he was out.