Mumbai saw 28% more vaccination in August than July

Despite frequent disruptions in the vaccination drive at public centres owing to shortage of vaccine doses, 28% more beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mumbai in August compared to the last month. According to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), between August 1 and 28, more than 1.9 million citizens were vaccinated in the city, as compared to 1.4 million vaccinated in the corresponding period last month.

It stated that in the first 28 days of August, 1,919,971 vaccine doses were administered, which is 420,836 doses more than the 1,499,145 vaccine doses administered during the corresponding period in July.

However, one reason for the rise in vaccination is the shift from public centres to private centres in August compared to July. In July, private hospitals administered 669,814 vaccine doses that went up to 984,262 in August.

Doses administered at public vaccination centres also slightly increased than last month. In the first 28 days of July, 829,331 vaccine doses were administered at public vaccination centres that went up to 935,709 in August in the corresponding period.

A BMC official from health department said, “The number of vaccines administered at private hospitals went up because these also include figures of those administered second doses. The data, in a way, represents those who took their first dose at private hospitals, especially those in the 18 to 45 years of age group, considering vaccination at public centres was shut for the below 45 age group for 20 days straight. This is that segment of citizens who did not mind paying for the vaccine. However, in the coming days, figures for public centres are also expected to increase significantly.”

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “The increase in vaccination at private centres is also because of vaccination drives conducted by NGOs and those administered under corporate social responsibility (CSR), which led to the numbers in private centres going up in August.”

Meanwhile, as of August 28, 9,143,824 vaccine doses have been administered in the city ever since vaccination was kicked off on January 16. Of these, 6,728,736 were first doses and 2,415,088 were second doses. BMC’s target is to fully vaccinate 9 million citizens in the age group of 18 to 45 who are working class. The data reveals that 3.9 million of these nine million have been given at least one dose of vaccine and 377,891 are fully vaccinated.