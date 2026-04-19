MUMBAI: The family of Dixit Solanki, who died in a suspected missile or drone strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on March 1, performed his last rites on Saturday after DNA tests confirmed his identity, over a month after his death.

Mumbai seafarer killed in Gulf of Oman attack laid to rest over a month later

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A police officer said the forensic science laboratory in Kalina submitted the DNA report on Friday, confirming the remains as Solanki’s, following which the family conducted the final rites in Mumbai. Attempts to reach his father went unanswered till the time of going to press.

Solanki, a Kandivali resident working as an oiler in the engine room, died on March 1 after an explosion tore through the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker. The vessel had departed Europe on February 8 and was bound for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, and was struck near the Muscat coast in the Gulf of Oman, a region witnessing heightened maritime tensions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The attack, suspected to involve a missile or explosive-laden drone, breached the vessel and triggered a blast in the engine room. Solanki was declared dead by the ship’s master, marking the first reported Indian casualty in the recent maritime hostilities in the region. The rest of the crew was rescued.

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{{^usCountry}} The family faced a prolonged wait for the return of his remains, leading his father Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali to approach the Bombay High Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family faced a prolonged wait for the return of his remains, leading his father Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali to approach the Bombay High Court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Even after the remains reached Mumbai, the family was, however, sceptical about the identity of the “few charred bones”, prompting their counsel, advocate Pradnya Talekar, to file an application seeking for confirmation of post-mortem findings and DNA authentication, contending that it was very difficult to even ascertain if the remains were that of a man or a woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after the remains reached Mumbai, the family was, however, sceptical about the identity of the “few charred bones”, prompting their counsel, advocate Pradnya Talekar, to file an application seeking for confirmation of post-mortem findings and DNA authentication, contending that it was very difficult to even ascertain if the remains were that of a man or a woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Centre, represented by advocate Rui Rodrigues, informed the court that the Directorate General of Shipping had sought help from forensic labs in Hyderabad and Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre, represented by advocate Rui Rodrigues, informed the court that the Directorate General of Shipping had sought help from forensic labs in Hyderabad and Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following a high court directive on April 7, the remains were sent to the Kalina FSL for DNA testing, which confirmed Solanki’s identity, allowing the family to finally perform his last rites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a high court directive on April 7, the remains were sent to the Kalina FSL for DNA testing, which confirmed Solanki’s identity, allowing the family to finally perform his last rites. {{/usCountry}}

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