...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mumbai seafarer killed in Gulf of Oman attack laid to rest over a month later

A police officer said the forensic science laboratory in Kalina submitted the DNA report on Friday, confirming the remains as Solanki’s, following which the family conducted the final rites in Mumbai

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The family of Dixit Solanki, who died in a suspected missile or drone strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on March 1, performed his last rites on Saturday after DNA tests confirmed his identity, over a month after his death.

Mumbai seafarer killed in Gulf of Oman attack laid to rest over a month later

A police officer said the forensic science laboratory in Kalina submitted the DNA report on Friday, confirming the remains as Solanki’s, following which the family conducted the final rites in Mumbai. Attempts to reach his father went unanswered till the time of going to press.

Solanki, a Kandivali resident working as an oiler in the engine room, died on March 1 after an explosion tore through the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker. The vessel had departed Europe on February 8 and was bound for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, and was struck near the Muscat coast in the Gulf of Oman, a region witnessing heightened maritime tensions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The attack, suspected to involve a missile or explosive-laden drone, breached the vessel and triggered a blast in the engine room. Solanki was declared dead by the ship’s master, marking the first reported Indian casualty in the recent maritime hostilities in the region. The rest of the crew was rescued.

 
oil tanker gulf of oman drone strike
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai seafarer killed in Gulf of Oman attack laid to rest over a month later
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.