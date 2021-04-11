Mumbai sees light showers, may continue for 2 days

Several parts of the city received light rains on Saturday evening under the influence of weather systems circulating over Central India. Officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that these showers are not indicative of an early arrival of monsoon in the state. They added light drizzles in Mumbai might continue for another two to three days before subsiding.

Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha have been experiencing stormy conditions and unexpected precipitation for at least two days now.

“There is a weather system passing over Central India which, on Saturday, began to influence the climactic conditions in Konkan region as well. There were also storms reported from Pune. The next few days in Mumbai may see an uptick in humidity levels,” said a spokesperson with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

As per IMD’s automatic weather station in Santacruz, the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Saturday stood at 33.5 degrees Celsius, slightly up from 33.2 degrees Celsius the day prior. Official forecasts predict that maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius over the next seven days, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, part of Vidarbha may experience isolated hailstorms over the next two to three days. A yellow weather alter has been issued for Sunday and Monday for all four meteorological subdivisions of Maharashtra by IMD.