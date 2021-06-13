Mumbai: Sena MLA asks people to dump garbage at contractor

Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Chandivli, Dilip Lande, stirred controversy by asking people to dump garbage on a contractor, who was made to sit on a waterlogged street for allegedly not cleaning drains properly. Visuals of the act went viral on social media leading to a reaction against the legislator and his party.

Lande made the contractor sit on the waterlogged drain and asked his aide and party workers to pour the silt and garbage on him. The legislator was seen asking why his boss did not come to the spot.

“You will have to sit in the drain until your boss comes. The waterlogging exists for the past eight days but you have no time to clean the drains. We were forced to clean it up,” Lande is seen threatening the contractor amid the abuses hurled at him.

Lande said that he punished the contractor to make him realise the situation the people of his area are going through. “The people of Sanjay Nagar and Sundarbaug (in Kurla) have been wading through the dirty water and clogged streets for the last few days. I had to resort to the street along with party workers and Shiv Sena corporators and get the drains cleaned. I made him sit in the waterlogged drains so that he realised the plight of the people,” he said.

Though the video clips were released by his office, Lande was not available for comments, despite repeated attempts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has slammed Sena MLA calling it hooliganism. “Mumbai mayor says 103% garbage removed by BMC & Shivsena MLA Dilip Lande assaulting Contractor from not removing Garbage. Actual Gandagardi is for Commission from Contractor. BMC meaans Nexus of Mafia Contractors & Gundagiri of Shivsena. Is this acceptable to Congress Rahul Gandhi.(sic),” Somaiya tweeted.