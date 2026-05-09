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Mumbai SSC pass rate drops to 94.97%, state records 92.09%

Maharashtra's SSC Class 10 pass rate fell to 92.09%, with girls outperforming boys. The number of high scorers also declined this year.

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination results, with the overall pass percentage in the state dropping to 92.09% from last year’s 94.1%. The Mumbai division, too, recorded a decline, with the pass percentage falling to 94.97% from 95.84% last year.

Navi Mumbai, India - May 8, 2026:Students rejoicing after10th SSC results were declared online at Agnel Multipurpose School & Junior College at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

As in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the SSC examinations. Girls recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.96%, compared with 89.56% among boys. The Konkan division once again emerged as the top-performing education division in the state, with a pass percentage of 97.62%, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the lowest pass percentage at 88.41%.

This year saw not only a dip in the overall pass percentage but also a sharp decline in the number of high scorers. Last year, 81,809 students— 5.5% of the total—scored 90% and above. This year, the number fell to 65,279, accounting for 4.49% of students.

Mumbai mirrored the trend. Last year, 17,895 students in the city scored above 90%, accounting for 5.31% of the total. This year, the number dropped to 13,591 students, or 4.2% of the total.

However, Father Francis Swami, administrator of St Xavier’s High School and St Xavier’s Boys Academy, said SSC results in Maharashtra have improved significantly over the past decade. Higher pass percentages help reduce dropout rates and enable more students to pursue higher education or become eligible for jobs after Class 10, he added.

Results of Mumbai schools

A total of 15,903 students from 246 BMC-run secondary schools appeared for the SSC examination this year. Of them, 14,644 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 92.08%. As many as 77 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 66 students scored above 90%.

Among all BMC school students, Swayam Shekhar Goregaonkar from Sitaram Mill Compound Municipal Secondary School topped with 97.4% marks. Asia Zakir Sayyed from DN Nagar Municipal Secondary School came second with 96.2%. Deepak Arun Tiwari from Prabhadevi Municipal Secondary School and Jinal Haresh Sumesra from Gokhale Road Municipal Secondary School shared the third rank with 95.8%.

Across Maharashtra, 6,612 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, of which 1,461 were from the Mumbai division. Mumbai city accounted for the highest number, with 595 schools recording a 100% result. Within the city, the western suburbs led the tally, with 295 schools achieving a perfect pass rate.

Thane district followed with 442 schools recording 100% results. In Raigad district, 245 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 152 schools in Palghar recorded similar results.

Counsellors for students

To support students facing stress over college admissions, the state board has appointed 10 special counsellors. They will be available daily from 8 am to 8 pm for eight days from the date of the declaration of results.

The helpline numbers are: 9960644411, 7972573742, 9834084593, 9359978315, 8169202214, 9371661255, 7208429381, 7709156068, 8421150528, and 9404783996.

 
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