Mumbai SSC pass rate drops to 94.97%, state records 92.09%

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination results, with the overall pass percentage in the state dropping to 92.09% from last year’s 94.1%. The Mumbai division, too, recorded a decline, with the pass percentage falling to 94.97% from 95.84% last year.

Navi Mumbai, India - May 8, 2026:Students rejoicing after10th SSC results were declared online at Agnel Multipurpose School & Junior College at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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As in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the SSC examinations. Girls recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.96%, compared with 89.56% among boys. The Konkan division once again emerged as the top-performing education division in the state, with a pass percentage of 97.62%, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the lowest pass percentage at 88.41%.

This year saw not only a dip in the overall pass percentage but also a sharp decline in the number of high scorers. Last year, 81,809 students— 5.5% of the total—scored 90% and above. This year, the number fell to 65,279, accounting for 4.49% of students.

Mumbai mirrored the trend. Last year, 17,895 students in the city scored above 90%, accounting for 5.31% of the total. This year, the number dropped to 13,591 students, or 4.2% of the total.

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{{^usCountry}} The number of students securing a perfect 100% in Maharashtra also fell, from 211 last year to 179 this year. In Mumbai, 13 students had secured 100% marks last year, compared with only five this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The number of students securing a perfect 100% in Maharashtra also fell, from 211 last year to 179 this year. In Mumbai, 13 students had secured 100% marks last year, compared with only five this year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, the number of students scoring between 35% and 60% increased from 495,119 last year—33.29% of the total—to 544,226 this year, accounting for 37.34% of students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, the number of students scoring between 35% and 60% increased from 495,119 last year—33.29% of the total—to 544,226 this year, accounting for 37.34% of students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sudam Kumbhar, former principal and educationist, said the decline in scores needs serious attention as it comes amid several changes in the examination system. “The evaluation system has become more student-friendly, teachers have spent extra time preparing students, and internal assessments and activity sheets have also been introduced. The drop in marks is a concern,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudam Kumbhar, former principal and educationist, said the decline in scores needs serious attention as it comes amid several changes in the examination system. “The evaluation system has become more student-friendly, teachers have spent extra time preparing students, and internal assessments and activity sheets have also been introduced. The drop in marks is a concern,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Father Francis Swami, administrator of St Xavier’s High School and St Xavier’s Boys Academy, said SSC results in Maharashtra have improved significantly over the past decade. Higher pass percentages help reduce dropout rates and enable more students to pursue higher education or become eligible for jobs after Class 10, he added.

Results of Mumbai schools

A total of 15,903 students from 246 BMC-run secondary schools appeared for the SSC examination this year. Of them, 14,644 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 92.08%. As many as 77 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 66 students scored above 90%.

Among all BMC school students, Swayam Shekhar Goregaonkar from Sitaram Mill Compound Municipal Secondary School topped with 97.4% marks. Asia Zakir Sayyed from DN Nagar Municipal Secondary School came second with 96.2%. Deepak Arun Tiwari from Prabhadevi Municipal Secondary School and Jinal Haresh Sumesra from Gokhale Road Municipal Secondary School shared the third rank with 95.8%.

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Across Maharashtra, 6,612 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, of which 1,461 were from the Mumbai division. Mumbai city accounted for the highest number, with 595 schools recording a 100% result. Within the city, the western suburbs led the tally, with 295 schools achieving a perfect pass rate.

Thane district followed with 442 schools recording 100% results. In Raigad district, 245 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 152 schools in Palghar recorded similar results.

Counsellors for students

To support students facing stress over college admissions, the state board has appointed 10 special counsellors. They will be available daily from 8 am to 8 pm for eight days from the date of the declaration of results.

The helpline numbers are: 9960644411, 7972573742, 9834084593, 9359978315, 8169202214, 9371661255, 7208429381, 7709156068, 8421150528, and 9404783996.

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