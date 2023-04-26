Stock broker allegedly dies by suicide n Mumbai; daughter found dead too: Police

A stock broker in the outskirts of Mumbai’s Lalbaug area allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the man’s 11-year-old daughter was also found dead in the house and the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

“We suspect he hanged the daughter first and then died by suicide,” said the police officer.

A suicide note was found in the house by police.

On Tuesday morning, the Kalachowkie police were informed by the wife of the deceased man about the incident.

The woman informed the police that she was trying her husband’s phone and after he did not answer her calls, she suspected something was wrong and reached the house. With the help of locals, they broke open the door.

“We have registered a murder case against the deceased and accidental death report in connection with his own death and are investigating the matter. We have found a suicide note in which he talked about the disputes with his wife and issues pertaining to distribution of property. We are trying to ascertain if the wife was anyway involved in the incident’s provocation,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone IV, Dr Pravin Munde.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines:

Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation

(Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

