IIT Madras student allegedly dies by suicide; fourth incident since February

In yet another tragic incident, an undergraduate student at IIT-Madras died by suicide inside his hostel room on Friday, which is the fourth such case in the premier institute since February, officials said. A case has been registered by the Kotturpuram police. (Representative file image)

A case has been registered by the Kotturpuram police.

“We have recovered a suicide note,” said an investigating officer.

“In the previous three cases too, the students have left behind suicide notes”, the official added.

Also Read:IIT Madras student allegedly dies by suicide; second incident in a month

The 20-year-old student was studying B Tech second year from the department of Chemical Engineering.

IIT-Madras told HT in a statement that they are anguished to share that the student passed away in the afternoon in his hostel room.

“The Institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student… Police are investigating. The parents have been informed,” the institute said in a statement.

“IIT Madras is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. We will continue to keep strengthening these measures.”

The incident on Friday comes a day after IIT-M director V Kamakoti said that they launched a happiness website and are conducting wellness sessions for students.

“As we rebooted our campus after Covid, we are challenged with an unprecedented number of unfortunate events,” Kamakoti said on Thursday during IIT-M’s 64th institute day.

“This coming year our large focus will be to bring more and more happiness and peace to our campus. In this direction we have opened a website” -behappy@iitm.com….Happiness is a collective responsibility.”

This is the fourth such incident to have taken place in the institute since February.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines:

Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation

(Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON