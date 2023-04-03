‘I am sorry…’: IIT-Madras student posts WhatsApp status before hanging himself

A 32-year-old Ph.D. student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was found dead inside the campus. The student- a native of West Bengal- was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room, news agency ANI reported. This is the third incident of suicide reported from IIT Madras this year and the 11th case since 2018.

Police said that before ending his life, the Ph.D. student had posted a WhatsApp status saying, “I am sorry, I am not good enough". "Seeing the status, his friends reached his home and found Sachin hanging in his room. An ambulance was called and he was pronounced dead on examination," they added.

An inquiry has been initiated and the police have sent the body to Royapettah Government Hospital for autopsy.

In its statement, IIT Madras said that the research scholar had an exemplary academic record. "We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD Research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of 31st March 2023 at his residence at Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record is a big loss to the research community," the IIT said.

"The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone respect the privacy of the student's family at this difficult juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace", it added.

Earlier on March 14, a third-year BTech student died by suicide (hanging) at the Madras IIT Campus. The deceased was identified as Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agency)

