Nurse found hanging in Manimajra: Husband, his father arrested

Two days after a 28-year-old nurse was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in Manimajra on Sunday, police on Tuesday arrested her husband and his father for driving her to suicide. The mother of the woman alleged that her daughter’s in-laws had been torturing her for dowry since her marriage last year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The duo, along with her husband’s mother, was booked on the complaint of the mother of the woman, who worked at Paras Hospital in Panchkula.

The mother told the police that on Sunday, her daughter’s mother-in-law informed her over the phone that she had hanged herself in her room around 10.40 pm. She alleged that her daughter’s in-laws had been torturing her for dowry since her marriage last year.

On her complaint, police booked the three accused under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station. Section 306 is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and Section 498-A with up to three years.

On Monday, high drama was witnessed outside the mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, after the woman’s family and in-laws got into an argument over the possession of her body. According to police, the autopsy report had cited hanging as the cause of death.

The woman’s mother had accused her daughter’s in-laws of murdering her, as they lowered the body from the ceiling fan on their own without informing the police.