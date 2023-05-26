Struggling to breathe, Ishaan completed his exam

Mumbai: The night before his chemistry exam, Ishaan Vivrekar could not breathe properly. Due to a rare genetic condition, Tuberous Sclerosis, his spine and elbows would go slack when under prolonged stress. His mother and special educator were present to provide physical support to him.

“At the exam hall, he had difficulty breathing, so we thought of letting him miss the exam. However, he got up and walked to the window and wrote the exam standing in front of it,” said his mother, Namita. “Towards the end I felt as though I may collapse.”

Ishaan, a student of Father Agnel Junior College, scored 63.83% in his HSC board exams. A feat for someone who has been beset with medical issues. His condition, which has no proper treatment in the country, left him non-verbal since birth and affected his fine motor skills.

After catching COVID during the Omicron wave, his lungs function at 50%. He spent the majority of his 12th grade studying from home with recordings sent by his teachers. He is also on the autism spectrum.

Despite all this, his mother attests to his memorizing and listening skills, which have been honed right from early childhood. “His progress is a testament to the support he’s received from society; his teachers, schools, fellow students. He hopes to join engineering in computer science at Father Agnel College,” added his mother.

