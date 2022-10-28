Mumbai Taximen’s union requests traffic police to not implement the rear seat belt rule

Mumbai Four days prior to the implementation of the mandatory rear seat belts in four wheelers, Mumbai Taximen’s union On Thursday wrote to the Mumbai traffic police requesting the rule not be made applicable to taxis in the city. The union has requested the traffic police for a meeting to discuss the matter before taking any action.

“Most passengers travel short distances in taxis; their average distance within city limits is less than 12kms. Taxis are allowed to carry four passengers. With three among them occupying the rear seat, car manufacturers provide two seat belts on the rear seat. There is no provision for the third passenger to wear the seat belt,” said A L Quadros, General Secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union. “Traffic police must not draw a comparison between private cars and taxis as the accident ratio of taxis is almost nil except for minor collisions.”

On October 14, the traffic police released an order, based on the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, that wearing rear seat belts will be made mandatory from November 1 onwards across the city.

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Palghar on September 4 put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, director at KPMG Global Strategy Group. Both were not wearing seat belts and both did not survive.

A fine of ₹1000 will be levied if the seat belt rule is not followed. Mahesh Patil, additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “This is the government’s decision and we are just enforcing the rule upon vehicle owners, passengers and drivers.”

Similarly, the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said the infrastructure for installing seat belts in vehicles is not in place and the time duration given to do the same is too less.

“The order released by the traffic police does not have clarity whether this is applicable for motor vehicles. There is no difference between passenger vehicles like BEST buses, taxis, autos and goods carrying vehicles like trucks and tempos,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee and former president, (AIMTC). “We are asking for six months period to implement the same in all vehicles.”

Singh added, “As this rule needs to be implemented by November 1, with no infrastructure in place to install seat belts there is a chance that fewer vehicles will ply on roads to avoid penalty. This will impact the supply chain or essential commodities and passenger mobility as well. This order must be revised and a minimum of 6-month time before levying penalty should be given.”

