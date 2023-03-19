Mumbai: Tech firm CEO die after getting hit by speeding car in Worli

A 42-year-old woman died on Sunday morning after she was allegedly hit by a car while jogging near Worli Dairy at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, police said.

Police said the driver lost control and hit the divider and later hit the victim from behind (Twitter Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that a speeding car allegedly hit her from behind and the impact was so hard that it threw her away at a distance. She was rushed to the nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, they said.

Police have identified the woman as Rajlaxmi Ramakrishnan, CEO of Altruist Technologies Private Limited, a resident of Dadar.

Police said that the incident took place in the morning around 6:30am when the Rajlaxmi was jogging and a Tata Nexon car hit her near the Worli Dairy.

Also Read: Four dead, 28 injured as bus overturns in J&K’s Pulwama

Police have identified the man driving the car as Sumer Merchant, a Tardeo resident, who according to the police, was on his way to his office in Dadar when he lost control and hit the divider and later hit the victim from behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, the driver was nabbed by local residents who gathered at the accident site and called the police, an official said.

“It appears that the driver was driving at high speed at the time of the incident and lost control of the car. He is taken to Worli police station and legal action is being taken against him. His medical reports will confirm whether he was drunk or not,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Akbar Pathan.

Police said that they have arrested Merchant for causing death due to rash and negligent driving and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON