Four dead, 28 injured as bus overturns in J&K’s Pulwama

Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 28 injured when their bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said. Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 28 injured when their bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said. (Image for representational purpose)

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, were killed in the accident, the officials said, adding that 28 passengers were injured, of whom 23 were rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people.

“I am deeply anguished by the unfortunate bus accident in Awantipora today, in which precious lives have been lost and many others have been injured. I have issued instruction to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

He said the district administration is in touch with the bereaved families in Bihar to provide all possible help.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the death of four migrant workers from the state in the road mishap.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, instructions were issued for payment of ₹2 lakh as ex gratia to the next of the kin of each deceased.

Besides, the state’s resident commissioner at New Delhi was directed to get in touch with J&K administration to make arrangements for bringing the bodies to respective native villages of the deceased and also ensure proper treatment of those, from Bihar, who were injured in the mishap