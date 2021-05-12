Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Teen murdered, body found near temple
Mumbai: Teen murdered, body found near temple

The Samta Nagar police on Tuesday found the body of a 16-year-old boy in the wee hours near a temple in Ganesh Nagar at Kandivli (East)
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Samta Nagar police on Tuesday found the body of a 16-year-old boy in the wee hours near a temple in Ganesh Nagar at Kandivli (East).

The police registered a case of murder after the post-mortem revealed it was a case of homicidal death.

According to the police, the locals informed the police after they experienced a strong stench of the decomposing human body.

The boy was identified as Vicky Gupta, a commerce student and a resident of Ganesh Nagar.

On questioning, the mother of the deceased said that the victim had left his house at 8.30am on Monday and he was to return in an hour.

“The boy did not own a mobile phone so the parents could not find out where he was,” said an officer. At 2am on Tuesday when the boy failed to return home, they reported his disappearance.

A few hours later the body was found with injury marks pointing to murder. Police are awaiting the autopsy report to find out his cause of death.

The officers investigating the case said that a few months ago the deceased had an affair with the daughter of a neighbour who had threatened Gupta that he would kill him if he continued meeting his daughter. “We have detained him, however, we are also investigating other angles which could lead to Gupta’s killer,” added the officer.

