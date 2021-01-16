Mumbai temperature dips to 16.6 degree C, air gets cleaner on Saturday

Mumbai woke up to a chilly Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.6 degree Celsius, the lowest so far, this year. Residents also breathed the cleanest air this year with the air quality index at 166.

The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degree Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degree Celsius on December 22 last year.

Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius, which was at par with the normal temperature. The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.

“There was a nice chill in the air as westerly winds have started blowing over parts of the state. Since, parts of northwest India are under the influence of a cold wave, north-westerly winds from these parts are colder. Minimum temperature in the state is expected to see a gradual fall in the coming days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality improved further on Saturday. Air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator-- of 166 (moderate), was recorded on Saturday morning. This is better than Friday’s 190.

The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

“Winds blowing from the north and west have cleared the air of pollutants. If the wind continues, air quality will remain moderate for the next couple of days, despite a drop in temperatures. However, without the winds, air quality may become worse,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.