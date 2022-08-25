Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years

The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. This is expected to give motorists relief from the back-breaking experience while navigating potholes, especially in monsoon.

Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. By this month-end, the government is also expected to finalise an agreement with the ministry of railways to acquire a 45-acre plot in Dharavi.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Anil Parab welcomed the announcements. “The development of Mumbai will happen for good, regardless of who initiates it. There is no need for anyone to feel bad if Mumbaikars get good roads.”

Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt. “The state has decided to make the asphalt roads concrete. A tender for 400 km has already been issued while another for 200 km is in the process,” he said, adding that by March next year, a tender for 600-km roads would be floated.

The financial reason for potholes would be eliminated, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, taking potshots at Sena that has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for three decades.

“The Dharavi redevelopment plan could not go ahead as we wanted the railway plot. We have paid ₹800 crore to the railways and an agreement for handing over the land will be reached by August 30,” Fadnavis said.

He told the lower house that several projects such as redevelopment of slums on railway land and airport land and police housing would be taken up. He also announced that the rent paid to the tenants for BDD chawl redevelopment and Patrawala Chawl redevelopment would be increased to ₹25,000 from the existing ₹18,000 and ₹22,000 respectively.

