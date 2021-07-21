Mumbai to face more rain today; 5 Maharashtra districts under red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts in Maharashtra, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for Wednesday and Thursday. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the two days, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Also Read: Heavy rain over N-W India likely to gradually reduce from today

The weather department has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Gujarat till Friday.

Widespread isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over east and adjoining central India on July 24.

The IMD's regional centre in Mumbai has said that it is 'very likely' that Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara will witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, the MeT office said.

A red alert for rain means authorities should take preventive actions such as evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue teams. The IMD's orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday says that heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely at a few places in the metropolis.

The Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state are likely to receive light to moderate showers till Friday, it said.