Heavy rain over N-W India likely to gradually reduce from today

Widespread, heavy rain over northwest India is likely to reduce in intensity from Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon trough is running close to its normal position. Its western end is likely to shift northwards for a brief period during the next 48 hours.

Subsequently, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 23.

An offshore trough at mean sea level is running from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist for the next 3-4 days. Under the influence of these systems, widespread with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh) is likely during the next 24 hours and a decrease in rainfall activity is expected thereafter.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the west coast and adjoining interior areas during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20cm) is also likely over Konkan, Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 23. Isolated heavy rainfall over south Gujarat region till July 23 is likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 24.

Widespread isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over east and adjoining central India on July 24.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, north Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.