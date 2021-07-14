Mumbai to get moderate rain today; heavy spells expected in isolated places

Mumbai received 89.6mm rainfall from 8.30am on Tuesday to 8.30am on Wednesday, according to the automatic weather station in Santacruz, which is taken as representative of the entire city. South Mumbai recorded 111.2mm rainfall during the same period, according to the Colaba weather station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, was likely later in the day on Wednesday.

“Mumbai and Thane received heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places with Mahalaxmi receiving 129.5mm, Colaba 111.2mm, and Santacruz 89.6mm. Last night, it rained with few heavy spells in the city and around,” said a spokesperson for IMD.

The city is expected to receive moderate rainfall during the day, which is expected to subside by evening. Rains will be accompanied by westerly and south-westerly winds of speeds between 11 to 17kmph gusting at about 30kmph.

Mumbai has so far received 1,253.8mm of rain since June 1, which is about 48% in excess of the seasonal normal. In the first 12 days of July, the city recorded 148.3mm of rain, which is -55% of the normal (332.9mm). Officials said the deficit may be covered to a large degree during this week.

The maximum temperature over the next two days is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius (down from around 31.5 degrees Celsius on Monday). The minimum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius -- down from 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.