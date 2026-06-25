Mumbai train stabbing: Family members, neighbours remember ‘jovial and stylish, but simple’ Mayank

MUMBAI: “Jovial, stylish, a fantastic photographer, but an equally simple person.”

Mayank Lohar, who was stabbed to death in a local train over a petty dispute with another passenger, was the youngest of four children of Ramesh Lohar, a driver, and Gyana Lohar, a homemaker. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

That is how neighbours and acquaintances remember 22-year-old Mayank Lohar, who was allegedly stabbed to death in a local train late on Tuesday night by a fellow passenger, following a petty dispute over closing the coach door during heavy rains.

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Mayank was the youngest of four children of Ramesh Lohar, a driver, and Gyana Lohar, a homemaker. His elder sister, Megha, questioned how a passenger could carry a knife onto a local train. “People just stood there and watched as my brother was being stabbed. Had someone intervened, he would have survived,” said Megha, a law student.

Recalling a similar incident in February, when a mathematics professor was stabbed following a dispute over alighting a crowded local train, Megha said such crimes must be dealt with sternly to deter others. She added that when Mayank left home for work on Tuesday around noon, the family could not have imagined he would never return.

When HT visited the Lohars’ home in Bhoirpada, Virar East, on Wednesday afternoon, Mayank’s mother, Gyana, was inconsolable, even as neighbours gathered around her. “No other mother should go through the same pain,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Arif Sheikh, one of the Lohars’ neighbours, said, “Mayank was handsome and loved by everyone. He lived in style and dressed well, but was a simple person.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arif Sheikh, one of the Lohars’ neighbours, said, “Mayank was handsome and loved by everyone. He lived in style and dressed well, but was a simple person.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ramesh Lohar, who identified his son’s body, said he received a call from the Borivali railway police around midnight, informing him that Mayank had been involved in an altercation with another commuter. The police told him that Mayank had sustained severe injuries and had been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

When he reached the Borivali railway police station with other family members, Ramesh learnt from fellow passengers Atul Gupta, 25, and Anuj Kadam, 25, that Mayank had been involved in an argument and scuffle with a well-built male passenger.

“This dispute arose because rainwater was entering the compartment. The other passenger argued with my son, who was standing near the door,” said Ramesh. “Arguments do happen, and even fights take place during train travel, but he should not have stabbed my son,” he added, demanding strict action against the accused.

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Ramesh said Mayank’s funeral will be held on Friday after his grandfather, who was extremely fond of him, arrives in Mumbai from Panipat.