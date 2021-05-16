Mumbai: Two arrested for stabbing 26-year-old

Three people allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man and assaulted him with an iron rod two days after the man had intervened and stopped the trio from assaulting a neighbour. Trombay police arrested two of the accused on Sunday while the third is absconding.

The arrested accused — Farukh Saidul Shaikh, 21, and Imran Shaikh, 23 — have been booked under charges of attempt to murder, assault, and punishment for criminal intimidation and common intention, said a police officer. The third accused, Yasin Saidul Shaikh, is wanted in the case.

The victim, Taslim Sayyed Salar, a 26-year-old resident of Mankhurd, had intervened when the three accused had a heated argument with Salar’s neighbour four to five days ago. Salar, who was present at the neighbour’s home at the time, dispersed the accused who threatened and questioned Salar on his involvement and left. The accused returned on Friday night armed with an iron rod and allegedly assaulted Salar at his residence. One of the accused was carrying a knife and stabbed Salar in the abdomen, said senior inspector Siddheshwar Gove, Trombay police station.

The accused fled from the spot while neighbours took Salar to Sion hospital where he has been recuperating and he is out of danger, said Gove. The police was informed about the incident. A team visited the spot and verified the attack and recorded statements of the locals. Following Salar’s statement, a first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday and two accused were arrested from the vicinity, added Gove.