MU’s final merit list: Students dejected as only a few seats left

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) announced the third and final merit list for undergraduate courses on Thursday evening. Several students were disappointed after most sought-after colleges had only a handful of seats or none left for admissions.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagar Shukla, who scored 92% in Class 12 board examinations, has not yet lost hope of getting admission at the Podar College in Matunga for Commerce as students who have already enrolled might withdraw or cancel their seats.

“Usually, most colleges have seats after the third merit list is released due to withdrawals or cancellations of seats. However, colleges which announced their merit list on Thursday did not have any seats left,” he said.

After the announcement of every merit list, students are allowed to withdraw admission and take admission to another college. Students have time until Saturday to confirm or withdraw their admissions.

Ruia College has not published the third merit list for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Biochemistry courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This year, we didn’t have vacant seats in Bachelor of Arts (BA), BSc, and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) for the third merit list. So, we can be assured that there’ll be no withdrawal of admission. For all the other courses, we did the orientation session on Thursday, and the new session will start on Friday,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal, St Xavier’s College.

Like Xavier’s, most colleges have already scheduled the start of their academic session for first-year students in this week itself.

“After the third merit list, a common round is conducted where students can register online but must approach individual colleges for vacant seats. This process can take some time, so we start the academic session the minute the final merit list is announced,” said the vice principal of a South Mumbai college.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}