Mumbai University teachers hold protest, demand health insurance, other benefits

Academic staff of the University of Mumbai (MU) held a protest at the Kalina campus, demanding life insurance and promotion.

Members of the University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association (UMASA) demanded medical group insurance and general insurance, timely promotions under the Career Advancement System (CAS), opening of National Pension Scheme accounts, investigation into funds misused by the university that were issued by the Rashtriya Uchatar Shikshya Abhiyan (RUSA). Other demands include an audit of the finance department of the university and that teachers from reserved categories be treated well.

“We the teachers’ union, are putting our demands in a democratic way but unfortunately the university administration is not responding to our demands. Therefore, we are left with no alternative but to resort to agitation,” said Balaji Kendre, general secretary of UMASA.

University’s pro vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni did not respond to calls and messages.

Kendre said that if the demands of the teachers are not met, they will be forced to hold an agitation at the Fort and Kalina campuses again on July 13. After that, from July 20, teachers will continue to protest until their demands are met.