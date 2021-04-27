Mumbai: Veteran actor from Palghar dies of Covid-19

Veteran dramatist and Marathi stage actor Tukaram Naik died due to Covid-19 in a Covid care hospital at Boisar on Monday morning. He was 79 years old and is survived by his wife, son, and three married daughters.

Naik, who retired as principal of a government school in Satpati, Palghar, 21 years ago, is remembered more for his activities regarding theatre. Naik founded a drama society so that drama lovers of Palghar and Thane get to see Marathi classics on stage.

He was known for playing the titular role of Natasamrat, famous Marathi play written by late Jnapeeth award winner VV Shirwadkar. He acted in Morushi Mavshi, Aaho Mala Jagaaycha, Vasuchi Sasu, Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi and a host of classic Marathi plays.

The actor also directed a few stage plays. He took particular interest in staging plays in mofussil areas of Palghar and Thane districts so that the common man, who cannot afford to pay for costly theatre tickets, could view the classic Marathi plays for free.

Naik was admitted at the hospital a few days ago for Covid-19 treatment and died due to complications on Monday morning. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at his ancestral home in Satpati.

Veteran dramatist and Marathi stage actor Tukaram Naik died due to Covid-19 in a Covid care hospital at Boisar on Monday morning. He was 79 years old and is survived by his wife, son, and three married daughters. Naik, who retired as principal of a government school in Satpati, Palghar, 21 years ago, is remembered more for his activities regarding theatre. Naik founded a drama society so that drama lovers of Palghar and Thane get to see Marathi classics on stage. He was known for playing the titular role of Natasamrat, famous Marathi play written by late Jnapeeth award winner VV Shirwadkar. He acted in Morushi Mavshi, Aaho Mala Jagaaycha, Vasuchi Sasu, Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi and a host of classic Marathi plays. The actor also directed a few stage plays. He took particular interest in staging plays in mofussil areas of Palghar and Thane districts so that the common man, who cannot afford to pay for costly theatre tickets, could view the classic Marathi plays for free. Naik was admitted at the hospital a few days ago for Covid-19 treatment and died due to complications on Monday morning. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at his ancestral home in Satpati.