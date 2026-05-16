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Mumbai water cut: BMC turns up heat, warns of criminal action against electric pump users

Mumbai water cut: BMC turns up heat, warns of criminal action against electric pump users

Published on: May 16, 2026 10:43 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, As a precautionary 10 per cent water cut grips Mumbai amid dwindling levels in reservoirs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has warned of stringent action, including criminal cases, against citizens caught using electric pumps to illegally siphon off water from pipelines.

Mumbai water cut: BMC turns up heat, warns of criminal action against electric pump users

The civic body enforced a 10 per cent water cut in the metropolis starting Friday as a precautionary measure amid falling water stock in lakes and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole patterns.

According to the BMC, the total usable water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 340,399 million litres on May 11, which is 23.52 per cent of the annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday directed civic officials to intensify action against illegal practices, and said repeat offenders would also face disconnection of water supply.

Bangar noted that inspections conducted by the civic administration have revealed instances of residents installing electric pumps directly on pipelines and tap connections to extract excess water, resulting in low-pressure supply in other areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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