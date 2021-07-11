Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Water supply in western suburbs to be hit on Tuesday
mumbai news

Mumbai: Water supply in western suburbs to be hit on Tuesday

There will be no water supply or reduced water supply in parts of Juhu, Khar, Santacruz and Andheri on Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be undertaking repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:58 PM IST
HT Image

There will be no water supply or reduced water supply in parts of Juhu, Khar, Santacruz and Andheri on Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be undertaking repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas.

In a statement released on Saturday, BMC said, “Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply in Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar (West), Andheri (East and West) areas of H-West, K-East and K-West will be cut off or at low pressure on July 13, 2021.”

The task of replacing the 1,200-mm-diameter valve at Bandra outlet of part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 will be undertaken by BMC on Tuesday between 10am and 10pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP