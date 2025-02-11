Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.09 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 11, 2025, is 26.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.09 °C and 27.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Mumbai weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.05 °C and 26.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 215.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 26.75 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 26.69 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 28.03 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 29.02 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 26.60 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 28.01 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 28.44 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



