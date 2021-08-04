Mumbai: Will be forced to protest if curbs are not relaxed, hoteliers warn Maharashtra govt

Hoteliers have warned the state that they will be forced to resort to an agitation, if the government does not relax the Covid lockdown norms to allow them to operate till 10pm.

They are angry as the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have allowed relaxations in timings for all other establishments, except them.

In Mumbai, the BMC has allowed extension in timings till 10pm for all shops, while hotels have been asked to stick to the 4pm deadline.

Office-bearers of various hotel associations like Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) met in Bandra and expressed strong reservations against what they called “discrimination”.

Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR, said, “We want to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray or tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and want them to intervene. We are on a par with shopkeepers and should be allowed to run till 10pm till the situation stabilises.”

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, spokesperson, HRAWI, said, “The government should understand that it concerns the livelihood of both the owners as well as workers. There is no way we can continue like this.” He said the hotels are ready to follow all Covid-19 protocols.

Protests have already started, as around 600 hoteliers from Boisar, Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Dahanu areas affiliated to HRAWI organised a silent protest. They submitted a memorandum to the Palghar collector demanding relaxation of timings.

They pointed that last year, a hotelier from Virar committed suicide at his workplace due to the financial crisis during the lockdown.

“We are facing a lot of pressure from our lenders,” said Pravin Shetty, a hotelier who took part in the protests.