Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai woman police officer gets bail after held by ACB in bribery case
mumbai news

Mumbai woman police officer gets bail after held by ACB in bribery case

ACP Sujata Patil claimed, in a social media message, that she had a clean record in the police force for 34 years and her arrest for bribery was a conspiracy.
ACP Sujata Patil was held while allegedly caught accepting 40,000 in an ACB laid trap from a man. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:27 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An assistant commissioner of police who was trapped by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau last week while allegedly accepting a bribe secured bail on Tuesday and claimed she was innocent. 

ACP Sujata Patil claimed, in a social media message, that she had a clean record in the police force for 34 years and her arrest for bribery was a conspiracy. 

Patil was held in a trap on Friday while allegedly accepting 40,000 from a man, who wanted a case registered in connection with his shop. Since the trap was laid in the evening, and norms forbid women from being arrested post sunset, Patil was arrested the next day, ACB officials had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai anti corruption unit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cinema halls in Maharashtra to resume from October 22 at 50% capacity

Over 1.3K trees to be affected for various infra projects in Mumbai

Maharashtra approves 10-year action plan for safety, conservation of wildlife

Coal shortage costs 340 crore for Maharashtra power companies
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP