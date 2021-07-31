Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Yusuf Lakdawala’s son accuses stepmother of theft
mumbai news

Mumbai: Yusuf Lakdawala’s son accuses stepmother of theft

The legal battle between builder Yusuf Lakdawala and his wife Sabina has taken another turn with his son Feroz accusing Sabina, his stepmother, of theft.
By Gautam S Mengle, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Arrested builder Yusuf Lakdawala. (FILE)

The legal battle between builder Yusuf Lakdawala and his wife Sabina has taken another turn with his son Feroz accusing Sabina, his stepmother, of theft.

Lakdawala, a 75-year-old Mumbai-based builder, is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this year in a land grabbing case. Feroz is his son from his first marriage, while Sabina is his second wife.

Feroz submitted a letter to Bandra police on Wednesday, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times. According to the letter, the matter came to light when Feroz checked the locker in his house on his father’s instructions. “Dad gave me his locker combination as only he and Sabina had access to the locker. He had to check whether valuables worth 1.5 lakh, including Rolex watches and my mother’s diamond set, were there. To our surprise, when we came home and opened the locker, all the valuables were missing,” the letter stated.

Feroz informed his father about the same and then submitted the application to the police on the latter’s instructions.

Senior inspector Nikhil Kapse from Bandra police station confirmed that the application has been received and said they are investigating the matter.

Sabina was earlier booked for allegedly assaulting Feroz’s wife Noorie in their Bandra house due to a property dispute. Noorie had registered a complaint against Sabina in connection with the alleged incident on July 4 this year. Sabina had subsequently moved the Bombay high court (HC) seeking to quash the case. She had also stated that Lakdawala had assured to give her half the property.

The Bombay HC, while hearing Sabina’s application on quashing the assault FIR, had sought Lakdawala’s view on whether he would like to amicably settle the dispute between him and Sabina.

Advocate Kartikeya Desai, for Feroz and Noorie, said, “Since Lakdawala is lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail, a video call was arranged between him and his lawyers on Friday afternoon. However, he has not made up his mind about this.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP