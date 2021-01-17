Mumbai: Foreign national arrested with MD and charas worth 25 lakh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a foreign national as part of its drive against the drug supply chain in the city. On Saturday, NCB officers arrested a Nigerian national, Paul Chigbata Onuoroh, from Navi Mumbai after a half-kilometre chase and seized 475 grams of mephedrone and 38 grams of charas worth ₹25 lakh from his possession. This is the second arrest of foreign nationals involved in the drugs supply chain, in two days.

Onuoroh is illegally staying in India and is allegedly a big supplier of drugs like cocaine, MD and charas. He recently came out from jail after spending two years sentence in a drug case.

The agency claims that the accused, Onuoroh is a part of a drug distribution racket which supplies cocaine, charas and mephedrone in the city and outskirts. He came to Mumbai four years ago on a business visa for garment business, but he continued to live in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai even after his visa expired. Two years ago, NCB arrested him for allegedly supplying cocaine and he recently came out from jail after serving a two-year sentence, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

According to NCB officers, Onuoroh pushed the officer who was approaching him and tried to run away, but another team chased him for almost half kilometre and nabbed him. “During search, we found 475 grams of Mephedrone and 38 grams of charas worth ₹25 lakh from his possession. During further search at his residence, we also recovered a small quantity of drugs. He was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” said an officer.

The accused was produced in the court on Sunday and has been remanded in custody till January 21.

Earlier on Friday, NCB arrested a Nigerian national from outside a five-star hotel in Juhu and allegedly recovered 10 to 12 cocaine-filled capsules from his mouth. The accused is currently in Sir JJ Hospital and his X-ray and CT scan reports suggested that he was allegedly carrying more drugs. Doctors are trying to eject the drug-filled capsules from his body through purging.