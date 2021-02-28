Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man held for abusing and attacking actor
The Goregaon police have arrested a man for allegedly abusing and attacking a Marathi actor and wife of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Goregaon police have arrested a man for allegedly abusing and attacking a Marathi actor and wife of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer. The incident occurred on Friday near the Jain Hospital at Goregaon when the woman was on her way home.

According to police, woman was travelling in her car and was looking for a parking space when a man who was reportedly in an inebriated state, approached her and started abusing her. When she objected, the man attacked her, “The man was drunk and created a ruckus,” said the officer.

The officers said that they have arrested the man for abusing (outraging modesty of a woman by words) and attacking the woman under sections 509, 506, 323 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The police registered the offence and presented the man in court where he was remanded to judicial custody.

