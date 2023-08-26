MMB building RoRo port in Kashid

MUMBAI: With the Mumbai-Mandwa roll on-roll off (RoRo) becoming a success, the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the ports department are constructing a RoRo terminal at Kashid and are in the process of starting construction of a terminal at Dighi port in the state.

Parrag Jaiin Nainutia, principal secretary of the ports and transport department said, “We have begun work on the jetty at Kashid and nearly 40% of the work is done. It can be opened to traffic by March 2024. We are also beginning work on the RoRo facilities at Dighi. The present RoRo from Mumbai to Mandwa is a great success.’’

In Raigad district, Mumbaikars have bungalows in Alibag and Murud Talukas. The Kashid jetty will serve the people in Murud taluka.

Nainutia said that he had two to three companies which were willing to start RoRo facilities in the area. At present, M2M Ferries operates from Mumbai to Mandwa.

Its owner Aashim Mongia said, “It is a great initiative and will open tourism and more routes. It will also help bungalow owners in Kashid and will save money and time in a big way.

“At present, people travel from Ferry Wharf to Mandwa and then drive to Kashid. The car journey from Mumbai to Kashid takes four hours and RoRo vessel can do it in just one and half hours.”

On the Dighi port, Mongia said, “Dighi port is owned by Adani and will soon become a big township.” Mongia said that he is working on getting another RoRo vessel.

Nainutia said that Maharashtra has 720 kilometres of coastline and the MMB Plans to have jetties at a distance of 30 kilometres each.

He said that the MMB has also been planning to ask for landing rights in jetties owned by PWD, forest department, fisheries department and private agencies for passenger movement.

