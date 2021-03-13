Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has commenced an aerial survey for the construction of the high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur. The survey is being conducted to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the railway corridor. The survey will provide ground data details in four months.

“Ground survey is a crucial activity for any linear infrastructure project as the survey provides accurate details of areas around the alignment. This technique uses a combination of laser data, global positioning system (GPS), flight parameters and actual photographs to give accurate survey data,” said a senior NHRSCL official.

The proposed 736km high-speed corridor will connect Mumbai with Nagpur, Wardha, Malegaon, Jalna, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Nashik, Igatpuri and Shahapur towns.

NHSRCL has stated that the trains will be operated at a speed of 320km per hour. Passengers travelling by rail from Mumbai to Nagpur are likely to save up to 50% of their commuting time after the route is ready. At present, the shortest distance by train between Mumbai and Nagpur is 11.30 hours by Duronto Express.