Mumbai's BKC jumbo center runs out of Covid-19 vaccines: Report

"It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST
The Covid Center in BKC has been closed due to shortage of covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)

Just two days ahead of the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo Covid-19 vaccination center has run out of vaccine stock. The vaccination center is inactive.

Boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock' were put up outside the BKC center on Wednesday.

"It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished," Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

However, despite it being out of stock, people gathered in huge numbers outside the center.

The vaccination drive at the vaccination center was earlier halted for the same reason on April 20.

Under phase three of the vaccination drive, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government said on April 19. The registration for the same will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday.

According to official data, there are 6,74,358 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

