BMC-run swimming pools in Andheri open from Tuesday, week ahead of schedule

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 29, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The two BMC-run swimming pools at Shahjiraje Bhosle Sports Complex in Andheri will open a week earlier than scheduled due to completed maintenance work.

Mumbai: One week ahead of schedule, the two BMC-run swimming pools at the Shahjiraje Bhosle Sports Complex in Andheri will open on Tuesday. The pools have been shut since July 26 and August 8 respectively, and were due to open on September 5.

However, due to work being completed on the water purification system, balancing tank, and other engineering works, they are now being opened to members a week earlier than planned. The membership will be extended for the duration the pools are closed. The Brihanmumbai Institute of Sports and Fine Arts runs the sports facility and other BMC-run swimming pools and takes care of the regular maintenance.

