Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: CM

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that the upcoming Coastal Road project will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Saibai and the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire.

Mumbai, India - May 14, 2023: CM Eknath Shinde along with minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha participates in the celebration of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj birth anniversary, at Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Shinde announced the decision while speaking at Sambhaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary celebration at Gateway of India on Sunday. “The Coastal Road is going to become the new lifeline of Mumbai. And it will be named after the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” CM said while addressing the crowd.

He also announced a huge statue of Sambhaji Maharaj in the coastal road area.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the quashing of the Maratha reservation and the recent Supreme Court rejection of a review petition by the government for the Maratha reservation. It has led to unrest among the Maratha community people. The announcement is seen as an attempt to woo the Maratha community ahead of the upcoming elections. Chhatrapati is the symbol of pride for the Maratha community.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and thanked CM Shinde for accepting his request to name the coastal road after the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. “On March 16, 2023, I made a request in this regard to the chief minister in a letter and today on the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj. I am thankful for the announcement,” said Fadnavis.

Besides this, Fadnavis has also demanded to name the Bandra-Versova sea link after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Mumbai Trans-Harbor Link after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.