Mumbai’s CSMT redevelopment: 10 firms show interest; work likely to start in December 2021

Ten firms including Adani Railways Transport, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty have shown interest in the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation (ISRDC), which will be undertaking the redevelopment work of CSMT at cost of ₹1,642 crore, had called for request for qualification (RFQ) in August 2020. The redevelopment work of the terminus is likely to start from December 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2025.

RFQ is a process to shortlist and qualify applicants who will be asked to submit financial bids for the redevelopment.

Firms which submitted RFQ include Adani Railways Transport, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, Moribus Holdings Pte Ltd, and Keystone Realtors Pvt Ltd.

After shortlisting companies under the RFQ, ISRDC will invite request for proposal (RFP), after which redevelopment of the terminus will begin.

“The work on the redevelopment of the terminus will start by December 2021 or early 2022. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and permissions required from the heritage committee will be sought. Initially, the work will be done on the outstation train side of the terminus and later on the suburban section,” said SK Lohia, managing director, IRSDC.

CSMT will be redeveloped through the public private partnership (PPP) model. The redevelopment plan will involve construction of commercial spaces including restaurants and cafes along with vehicular parking for passengers inside the terminus.

Segregation of outstation and local train passenger movements with the help of interconnecting decks has also been planned. Shifting of harbour railway platforms to P’D Mello entrance of the terminus will be undertaken as part of the redevelopment.

ISRDC has also planned for the construction of an underpass for passengers near the present pre-paid taxi stand near the divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office at CSMT. This will be done by dismantling railway buildings that comprise the main reservation office and railway offices adjacent to DRM office. Additional holding area for passengers will be created at the P D’Mello Road entrance along with the current main entrance for the outstation terminus.

The body will also be undertaking redevelopment work at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kalyan, Andheri, Dadar, Borivli, Bandra Terminus and Thakurli railway stations in the city.