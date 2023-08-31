JJ Hospital’s super-speciality building construction gets an 18-month extension

Mumbai: The state-run JJ hospital’s super-speciality building, which has been under construction since 2020, has been granted an 18-month extension by the new medical education minister, Hasan Mushrif after it missed the deadline in July. To date, only 29% of the work has been completed.

The new deadline for the super speciality building is now dated March 30, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

Mushrif announced the extension following two review meetings, including a site visit on August 28. The new deadline for the super speciality building is now dated March 30, 2025.

Despite the present contractor missing the deadline, senior officials at JJ hospital said the extension was given to avoid delay in constructing the 10-storey building since appointing a new contractor could have led to further delay.

“Although the deadline was missed, the reasons given by the contractor were genuine, which were taken into consideration, while giving the extension. During the Covid-19 pandemic, work never stopped, though the pace was slow,” said a senior official from the medical education department.

Given the delay and slow pace of the construction, Girish Mahajan, former medical education minister, had decided to cancel the contract, said a PWD official.

“The foundation work of the building is almost complete after the initial hurdles like tree-cutting permissions and piling work. The slabs have been cast till the four floors, and brickwork has started. Getting a new contractor at this juncture will delay the project further as the present one knows what needs to be done,” said a PWD official.

Earlier, the contractor had asked for an extension till 2026, which was rejected.

The super speciality hospital was planned in 2010, and Ratnakar Gaikwad, then chief secretary, had put it on the fast track. When the BJP government took over in 2014, Mahajan got all the sanctions. The Bhoomi poojan was done in 2019, and the work order was issued in July 2020. The contractor was supposed to complete the work in 36 months.

At present, the hospital has 1,200 beds, and another 1,200 beds will be added after the new building is constructed, making it the largest hospital in Mumbai.

The ₹778.65 crore project will also house a VVIP ward and cardiovascular, neurosurgery, paediatric, urology, gastroenterology, surgical oncology, neurology, endocrinology, paediatrics, nephrology, chest and pulmonary diseases, pharmacology, haematology, rheumatology, medical oncology, and other departments.