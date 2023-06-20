Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Just four Mumbai housing projects rake in over 4,079 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Jun 20, 2023 12:45 AM IST

While the mid-segment homes in the ₹50 lakh-to- ₹1 crore price range generated the maximum volumes, it was luxury apartments that generated the maximum financial value.

Mumbai: In the January-March quarter of 2023, Mumbai remained the biggest real estate market, selling 21,685 units, six times higher than Kolkata, among the top eight Tier 1 cities. While the mid-segment homes in the 50 lakh-to- 1 crore price range generated the maximum volumes, it was luxury apartments that generated the maximum financial value.

Just four housing projects by Mumbai’s top developers generated revenues worth a staggering 4,079 crore in the first quarter that could perhaps be higher than many Tier 2 cities, according to a report by a real estate analytics firm that tabulates the top 10 best-selling projects based on data from the department of stamps and registration.

According to the IndexTap Premier League quarterly report, Oberoi Realty’s ultra-luxury project, Three Sixty West, in Worli, generated a staggering 1,885 crore from the sale of just 36 units, out of which 28 were bought in a discounted bulk deal worth 1,238 crore by D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani’s family, including his three daughters and his close associates in February this year. The deal collectively spanned a carpet area of 1,82,684 sq ft and included 101 car parks.

One of the two penthouses in the project was purchased by Welspun Group chairman B K Goenka for 230 crore in March. The 63rd-floor apartment is spread across a carpet area of 29,885 sq ft and includes 14 car parking spaces. A stamp duty of 13.83 crore was paid for the transaction.

The Lodha Group’s Lodha Malabar project, which has commenced construction and has pushed its 2026 completion date to June 2027, also generated a whopping 1,202 crore from the sale of just 10 units. Among these, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj has bought the top three floors—a net area of 18,008 sq ft—for 252.50 crore. Industrialist J P Taparia topped that in terms of carpet area and price, and booked 27,000 sq ft for 369 crore.

The Aggrawal family, promoters of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, a packaging fabrics manufacturer, picked up six apartments spanning 27,858 sq ft across six floors for more than 325 crore. This includes the latest transaction by Rajesh Vijaykumar Aggrawal and Rahulkumar Aggrawal, directors of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, who purchased 4,643-sq-ft apartments on the 11th and 12th floors for 112.52 crore. Earlier, the family had purchased four apartments of the same size for 217 crore.

Similarly, Madhav Goel and his brother Saurabh Goel, directors of Tufropes, a leading maker of synthetic fibre ropes and netting solutions, bought two 9,546-sq-ft apartments each on the 19th and 20th floors for 121 crore each. Neha Bagaria, the Bengaluru-based daughter of Anand Jain, chairman of Jai Corp Ltd, also purchased a 9,546-sq-ft apartment on the 22nd floor of Lodha Malabar for a sum of 121 crore.

While these properties fetched a rate ranging from 1.16 lakh per sq foot to 1.26 lakh per sq foot, the Raheja group’s newest offering in the Vivarea series, Modern Vivarea at Mahalaxmi, generated estimated revenues of 530 crore in the first quarter, according to data collated by IndexTap data. The Raheja Group claimed the project touched 1,100 crore in the first quarter, fetching a rate of 90,000 per sq foot.

The fourth project, which generated more than 400 crore in revenues, was another Oberoi Realty project, Oberoi SkyCity on Datta Pada Road in Borivali East. The project with seven towers of 64 storeys clocked 462 crore from the sale of 132 units in the first quarter as per IndexTap data.

