Nariman Point jetty to get walkers’ plaza

Mumbai: The Nariman Point jetty which was once declared a ‘no man’s land’ will soon get a walkers’ plaza to be built at a cost of ₹95 lakh. According to the design plan of the project, it will have entrance gates, benches, lighting provisions and CCTV camera surveillance.

This jetty at the south of Marine Drive promenade was shut down due to safety concerns and to prevent anti-social activities. The proposal will be a relief for those who want to breathe fresh air away from the pollution. Visitors will also be able to enjoy being at the lands’ end.

A civic official from the planning department said, “The jetty was declared a ‘no man’s land’ and nobody was allowed to access it. Since the jetty is 53-metre in long and 6.9-metre wide, we felt that a walker’s plaza should be developed for an uninterrupted view of the sea. It will have granite cobblestone pathways with a selfie point. A seating area will be built along the pier.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had also instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to arrange a laser show at the seaside plaza.

“A 1.25-metre high see-through railing will be installed for safety of the public. It will allow people to get a wide view of other prominent features along the shoreline. The pathway upgradation will provide a clean and ample space for socialising too,” the civic official added. The railing along the plaza will provide a sense of security for children and elderly people.

Currently, the area is an open pathway with no lights during nights. Now, lamp posts with a heritage design will be installed to match the ambience. The plaza will have benches, neat flooring and dustbins.

