Educators up in arms over govt’s new credit system for BSc

Mumbai: Beginning in June, the state government will implement a new credit system for degree courses, per a GR dated April 20. The state’s higher and technical education department’s guidelines on this as well as on the syllabus for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) course has sparked worry among educators, who say that this is likely to lead to the dilution of basic science education and hamper the building of scientific temper.

The new credit scheme includes a reduction in the hours devoted to practicals and the number of credits in minor subjects. A teachers’ organisation has now written to the director of higher education and the department’s principal secretary on this. “Although this GR allows students flexibility in higher education, this change is not in favour of science education,” says a letter jointly written by the National Forum for Quality Education (NFQE) and the All India NET and SET Teachers Organisation (AINSTO).

“The state administration has ignored the recommendations of the Professor Ravindra Kulkarni committee (which it appointed to implement the National Education Policy in the higher education system) and University Grant Commission (UGC) norms,” continues the letter. “A minor (subject) in science was completely deleted from Semester 1 according to the GR, and just 2 credits were awarded to Semester 2, though the committee recommendations and UGC guidelines recommended 6 credits for the same.”

Kushal Mude, convener, AINSTO said that the GR had also reduced the hours for science practicals from five to four per week, which could affect the scientific spirit and skills of students. “This GR does not allow students to select a minor subject within their discipline, which could limit their academic choices,” he said. “It also compels students to choose electives from other disciplines, contradicting the NEP’s choice-based credit system.”

Ramesh Zade, President, NFQE, pointed out that the GR was silent on the batch size of 15 students recommended by the committee for science practicals in lieu of the current 25 students. “The GR also does not comply with the NEP policy, which states that the number of vacant posts should not be more than 20 percent,” he said. “Many universities and affiliated colleges in Maharashtra have vacant posts that exceed 50 percent.”

Zade also pointed out that the credits allocation and restriction of subject selection in the GR limited students to four hours per day in college—as against six to seven hours earlier—which would affect their academic development.

A Bandra-based college principal said that principals had also highlighted the same concerns about the new credit system in a meeting held by the higher and technical education minister. “These changes could distract students from pursuing education in research,” he said. “We urge the government to make changes according to the committee’s recommendations.”

The Principal secretary of higher and technical education was unavailable for comment.

What are Major and Minor subjects?

Per the recommendations of the committee, students will have to study their major, or core subject, for all the years of their degree. The major will account for at least 50 percent of the total credits earned in the three- or four-year undergraduate programmes.

The minor subject (18-20 credits) can be picked from any department, including the department of their major, and students will have to study this subject for the first three years. “However, the new GR excludes the choice from the department of the major, which affects the research choices of students,” said a principal.

