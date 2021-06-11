Mumbai’s total rainfall for June surpasses 505mm monthly average

Mumbai received 107mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, according to the automatic weather station in Santacruz.

“Significant rainfall recorded between 0830 hrs IST of yesterday to 0830 hrs IST of today (past 24 hrs):

Narsinghpur(east m.P)- 75 mm, Mumbai/Santacruz-107.0 mm, Dahanu (Konkan & Goa)- 64mm, Silchar (Assam & Meghalaya)- 65 mm,” IMD tweeted on Friday.

For June so far, the city’s total rainfall accumulation (counting pre-monsoon showers between June 1 and June 8) comes to 533.6mm, surpassing the 505mm monthly average.

Mumbai is expected to receive at least another 200mm of rainfall by Monday with showers expected to intensify in the coming hours. The city’s Colaba observatory, meanwhile, recorded fewer showers, recording just 23.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Friday.

The formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to be complete later this evening, and will draw heavier showers from the southwest monsoon over almost the entirely over the coast of Maharashtra, from late Friday to early Saturday, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. The entire Konkan region has been placed under an orange category storm warning, indicating very likely chances of severe weather, till June 14.

The city’s minimum temperature recorded on Friday morning was 23.4 degrees Celsius (same as Thursday) while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius (down from Thursday’s 297 degrees Celsius). Wind speed of between 40 to 45 kmph is expected later today, gusting at about 50kmph. Moderate rain at isolated places over the city is expected to continue till evening before showers pick up in intensity.